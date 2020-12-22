Advertisement

Janesville PD ask public’s help to identify suspects accused of armed robbery

The Janesville Police Department released photos of two suspects in an armed robbery, as well as the hat that the male suspect was wearing.(Janesville Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance Monday to identify two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery.

The photos show the two suspects, a male and a female, as well as the hat that the male was seen wearing.

The robbery happened around 8:23 p.m. on Saturday night in Janesville at a Citgo Quick Mart.

According to the Janesville Police Department, a male and female suspect entered the store at 1002 S. Jackson St. The male walked behind the counter and hit the clerk in the head with a handgun.

Police say the suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, and the clerks cell phone.

The clerk was released from Mercy Hospital after receiving treatment for his injuries. The suspects may have left the scene in a silver or gray small SUV, according to police.

JPD believes the male suspect is about 30 years old, heavy set and has short hair. The female suspect is about 20-25 years old, had orange colored bangs and two nose piercings, Janesville PD added.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about this incident should contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

