Janesville’s Mercyhealth receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth heralded the COVID-19 vaccine’s arrival in Rock Co.

On Tuesday, the Janesville hospital accepted its first shipment of Pfizer’s version of the COVID-19 vaccine. A spokesperson for the health system told NBC15 News they received 1,950 doses and planned to start inoculating staff members late in the afternoon.

Of the nearly 2,000 doses in the shipment, Mercyhealth intends to set aside 300 of them to forward to its hospital in Walworth Co. as well.

A spokesperson for SSM Health, which runs St. Mary’s, said that facility is still waiting for the state’s approval to administer the vaccine to its health care workers. Once approved, the health system will work quickly to direct supplies there.

Its Madison hospital was designated a Pfizer-hub and has received two shipments of that vaccine and got its first batch of Moderna’s version on Tuesday. Madison’s Middleton VA hospital also received the Moderna vaccine and planned to distribute it almost immediately.

