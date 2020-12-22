Advertisement

Madison-area nonprofit serves up 500 gallons of soup for families in need

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff at a Madison-area nonprofit have cooked more than 500 gallons of soup for families in need during the holidays.

The Little John’s pop-up shop has a “pay as you can” method. Customers can order their soup online and then stop to pick up their meal.

Founder of Little John’s Dave Heide said that they had over 400 people come out to get soup. Some families paid nothing while others paid $20 per cup.

“There’s no waiting, there’s no holding back” said Heide. “I at least get to go home, and I get to be with my family underneath a roof and eat a warm meal every single day. There are a lot of people who don’t have that as a luxury.”

Heide also noted they had shut down Liliana’s Restaurant in Fitchburg with the only thing being available being soup, take-home desserts and take-home entrees.

Little John’s is preparing take-and-bake meals for Christmas Eve so that everyone can enjoy a warm meal during the holidays.

