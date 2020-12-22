Advertisement

Madison man sentenced for two-week bank robbery spree

Antonio Rowe was given nearly 8 years in prison
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison after being convicted of a trio of robberies at area financial institutions over a two-week span.

Antonio Rowe pleaded guilty to the robberies in July and was given a 100-month sentence on Friday and ordered to pay restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. U.S. Attorney Scott Blader stated the 31-year-old Rowe admitted to robbing:

  • BMO Harris Bank, Sherman Ave., Sept. 10, 2019
  • Associated Bank, East Towne Blvd., Sept. 13, 2019
  • UW Credit Union, Northport Drive, Sept. 26, 2019

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge William Conley accused Rowe of not taking responsibility for his actions, noted to his long criminal history, and the fact Rowe was only captured after a high-speed chase that put innocent bystanders at risk.

According to Blader, Rowe and his accused accomplice, Ramon Howard, were fleeing from police following the UW Credit Union robbery with Rowe speeding through residential neighborhoods and striking other vehicles. The chase ended when Rowe crashed on East Washington Ave. and both men were taken into custody.

Howard pleaded guilty in July to the Associated Bank and UW Credit Union robberies as well as one at Summit Credit Union, on Thierer Road, on September 16, 2019. Almost a year to the day after the Summit robbery, Conley sentenced the 37-year-old Portage man to nine years in prison.

