Advertisement

Madison PD, community groups partner up to provide meals to those in need

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department partnered with local community groups on Monday to provide free meals for families in need this holiday season.

MPD joined up with the Madison Community Policing Foundation, 100 Black Men, the Madison Professional Police Officers Association and Metcalfe’s.

MPD stopped at Metcalfe’s Market in the morning and put together bags of food to distribute. Officers said it is all about giving back to the community that they are so proud to serve.

“As a neighborhood officer I’m out there I see that the families are struggling, behind on rent, bills and yes a meal might not do a whole lot but it’s one thing that brings a little joy and lessens the burden of things they have to take care of,” said officer Gracia Rodriguez.

Officers reached out to the families ahead of time to pick their own grocery lists and the food was distributed later in the day.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Veronica Hickstein (left) and Annie Serotini (right) describe their experiences with DWD to...
State audit explains delays in Wisconsin unemployment
Anonymous Dane Co. donor offers $15,000 matching donation in Red Kettle Campaign
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Walmart Foundation donates $12 million to hunger-relief organization
A car flipped over in Deerfield.
Car falls 10 feet before landing upside down in Deerfield bar parking lot