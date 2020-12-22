Madison PD, community groups partner up to provide meals to those in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department partnered with local community groups on Monday to provide free meals for families in need this holiday season.

MPD joined up with the Madison Community Policing Foundation, 100 Black Men, the Madison Professional Police Officers Association and Metcalfe’s.

MPD stopped at Metcalfe’s Market in the morning and put together bags of food to distribute. Officers said it is all about giving back to the community that they are so proud to serve.

“As a neighborhood officer I’m out there I see that the families are struggling, behind on rent, bills and yes a meal might not do a whole lot but it’s one thing that brings a little joy and lessens the burden of things they have to take care of,” said officer Gracia Rodriguez.

Officers reached out to the families ahead of time to pick their own grocery lists and the food was distributed later in the day.

