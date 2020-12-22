Advertisement

Merrimac Ferry to finish final crossing of 2020

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRIMAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry will finish its final crossing of the year on Thursday, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation announced.

The COLSAC III, also known as the Merrimac Ferry, will have its last trip at noon, according to a news release.

The ferry shuttles traffic from WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County.

WisDOT noted that the ferry’s season began on April 20 and made 35,779 trips carrying 201,772 vehicles through Dec. 10.

The ferry operations will resume during the spring of 2021, WisDOT added.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday...
MPD tentatively charge driver with alleged 6th OWI after driving into tree
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
.
MPD: Two-vehicle race in Madison ends with one in the backyard of a home
Drone, hovercraft deployed for early morning Beaver Dame Lake ice rescue