Merrimac Ferry to finish final crossing of 2020

MERRIMAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry will finish its final crossing of the year on Thursday, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation announced.

The COLSAC III, also known as the Merrimac Ferry, will have its last trip at noon, according to a news release.

The ferry shuttles traffic from WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County.

WisDOT noted that the ferry’s season began on April 20 and made 35,779 trips carrying 201,772 vehicles through Dec. 10.

The ferry operations will resume during the spring of 2021, WisDOT added.

