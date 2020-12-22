Advertisement

Middleton-Cross Plains Schools votes to have pre-k through 4th grade return to blended learning

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has voted unanimously to have students pre-K through fourth grade return to blended in-person instruction starting in February.

Families from the Middleton-Cross Plains district and the Verona Area School District rallied Monday for in-person learning. Dozens of people showed up in Middleton with signs to get their message across.

Under the latest Dane County Public Health Order, districts can reopen their schools if they choose.

One Middleton parent said that virtual learning is not a one-size-fits all approach and families should be given the option to decide what is best for their children.

“There’s a proposed plan that includes a staggered start for different age levels and the high school for example wouldn’t be starting until mid to late march and we’d like to see that much sooner,” said Joel Moyer.

A Verona school official said earlier in the afternoon that the board is planning to give students a choice of in-person, online or a hybrid.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Veronica Hickstein (left) and Annie Serotini (right) describe their experiences with DWD to...
State audit explains delays in Wisconsin unemployment
Police provide meals for families in-need
Madison PD, community groups partner up to provide meals to those in need
Anonymous Dane Co. donor offers $15,000 matching donation in Red Kettle Campaign
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Walmart Foundation donates $12 million to hunger-relief organization
A car flipped over in Deerfield.
Car falls 10 feet before landing upside down in Deerfield bar parking lot