Middleton-Cross Plains Schools votes to have pre-k through 4th grade return to blended learning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has voted unanimously to have students pre-K through fourth grade return to blended in-person instruction starting in February.

Families from the Middleton-Cross Plains district and the Verona Area School District rallied Monday for in-person learning. Dozens of people showed up in Middleton with signs to get their message across.

Under the latest Dane County Public Health Order, districts can reopen their schools if they choose.

One Middleton parent said that virtual learning is not a one-size-fits all approach and families should be given the option to decide what is best for their children.

“There’s a proposed plan that includes a staggered start for different age levels and the high school for example wouldn’t be starting until mid to late march and we’d like to see that much sooner,” said Joel Moyer.

A Verona school official said earlier in the afternoon that the board is planning to give students a choice of in-person, online or a hybrid.

