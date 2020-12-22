Middleton VA gets first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s veterans hospital received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and plans to start inoculating its frontline workers shortly. William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital announced Tuesday it received 1,900 doses of the Moderna version of the vaccine.

“Our hospital is excited to begin vaccinating our health care workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine,” Hospital Director, John Rohrer said. “Receiving the vaccine is the first step toward the end of this pandemic.”

While this batch will go to staff at Middleton as more of the vaccine arrives the hospital will begin distributing it to veterans. At that point, its care teams will begin reaching out to them to schedule vaccination appointments.

COVID-19 vaccine information for veterans is available here.

Middleton is one of 113 VA hospitals across the country to receive its first batch of the Moderna vaccine, which will need to be administered in two doses, four-weeks apart. The hospital noted the vaccine has proved 94 percent effective in clinical trials.

In addition to this version of the vaccine, fifty-one VAs across the country are expected to get the Pfizer version, which requires special cooling equipment for storing it.

SSM gets first Moderna shipment

SSM Health also received its first doses of the Moderna vaccine, although it won’t be keeping the entire shipment for itself. The health system is serving as a hub and will distribute the vaccine to other health care facilities across the state.

The health system had already started receiving the Pfizer vaccine last week and has since received two shipments of that version.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced Moderna was slated to send 16,000 doses of its vaccine to Wisconsin by Friday and another 84,000 doses in the coming weeks.

