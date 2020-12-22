Advertisement

MPD tentatively charge driver with alleged 6th OWI after driving into tree

The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was tentatively charged with his sixth operating while intoxicated offense Monday night after he reportedly drove his car into a tree by an occupied home.

According to an incident report, the car would have struck the home around 11:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Golden Leaf Trail if not for the tree.

The Madison Police Department said Robert A. Goglio, 52, was still inside his smoking vehicle when officers tried to pull him out. MPD noted that Goglio physically resisted officers during the arrest.

Once the man was given medical clearance, he was tentatively charged with alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, a parole violation and resisting/obstructing. He was also tentatively charged on his sixth OWI offense.

