Much Colder Weather is Expected by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild air is settling in across southern Wisconsin and it will hang around for the next couple days. High today will be in the middle and upper 30s, but by tomorrow, highs will reach the lower and middle 40s. Average highs for this time of the year are in the upper 20s.

Low pressure is currently strengthening over the Canadian Rockies. This “Clipper-type” area of low pressure will race toward the state of Wisconsin over the next 36 hours. A warm front will push through tonight and very mild temperatures will follow tomorrow. At that point, two cold fronts will approach and move through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Mild temperatures are expected for the next couple days. Cold, arctic air will plunge in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Red bars indicate above-average temperatures; blue bars indicate below average temperatures. (wmtv weather)

With the passage of the fronts, there is a good chance of rain Wednesday. Behind these fronts, temperatures will plunge. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only reach the teens with morning lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero.

Plenty of sunshine is expected as we close the week and temperatures are expected to moderate through the weekend and into the first part of next week.

