Advertisement

Much Colder Weather is Expected by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Above-average temperatures will be seen today and tomorrow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild air is settling in across southern Wisconsin and it will hang around for the next couple days. High today will be in the middle and upper 30s, but by tomorrow, highs will reach the lower and middle 40s. Average highs for this time of the year are in the upper 20s.

Low pressure is currently strengthening over the Canadian Rockies. This “Clipper-type” area of low pressure will race toward the state of Wisconsin over the next 36 hours. A warm front will push through tonight and very mild temperatures will follow tomorrow. At that point, two cold fronts will approach and move through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Mild temperatures are expected for the next couple days. Cold, arctic air will plunge in for...
Mild temperatures are expected for the next couple days. Cold, arctic air will plunge in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Red bars indicate above-average temperatures; blue bars indicate below average temperatures.(wmtv weather)

With the passage of the fronts, there is a good chance of rain Wednesday. Behind these fronts, temperatures will plunge. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only reach the teens with morning lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero.

Plenty of sunshine is expected as we close the week and temperatures are expected to moderate through the weekend and into the first part of next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
New details, names released on officer-involved death in Fort Atkinson

Latest News

Winter Started At 4:02 AM
Active Week Ahead Of Christmas
Tracking rain & snow showers Monday and Arctic blast before the holiday
Next Big Weather Maker - Cold blast before the holiday
Tracking rain & snow showers Monday and Arctic blast before the holiday
Most places receive under an inch of snow. Locations closer to the state line may not see any...
Quick Burst of Snow Tonight; Watching Impact for Tomorrow’s Commute