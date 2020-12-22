Advertisement

Record-high 120 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide Tuesday

DHS has reported 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in December
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services reported a record-breaking 120 deaths Tuesday, releasing the daily figure hours earlier than usual. The surge also pushed the seven-day rolling average, which controls for day-to-day volatility, near its all-time high as well.

Although the deaths were reported Tuesday, they may have happened earlier. For example, Dane Co. recorded 27 new deaths in its update, but noted that while local health officials were finally able to confirm the deaths were COVID-19 related, the individuals may have died in November or December.

Based on this latest report alone, the statewide seven-day average jumped from 51 deaths per day over the past week to 60 per day, one shy of the record set just over two weeks ago (61 on Dec. 7).

The latest report brings the number of people in Wisconsin who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 4,425 and pushes the total for December past the 1,000 mark. In Dane Co., after its recent spike, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. reports 163 deaths in the county were COVID-19-related.

New nationwide numbers also show that with more than 320,000 having died from the virus, COVID-19 deaths have made up approximately 10 percent of the three million deaths in the U.S. this year.

While DHS released these new death numbers early Tuesday, it has not updated the case count. On Monday, the agency recorded 1,435 new cases the second-lowest total in more than three months, behind only the day after Thanksgiving.

