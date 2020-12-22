Advertisement

Rural hospitals still in the dark about vaccine shipments

Some health systems have been waiting over a month for approval from DHS.
Some rural hospitals are still in the dark about receiving vaccine doses.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - Several rural hospitals in southern Wisconsin still do not know when they will get the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Every hospital has to get approval from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services to become a vaccination site before they can start receiving shipments.

Matthew Garvin, Pharmacy Director at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, said his hospital submitted everything for approval on November 23, two days before the deadline. Nearly a month later, he still has not heard anything from DHS.

“It’s very frustrating to just see vaccine come into the state and go elsewhere and not even really get told where we are in the list,” Garvin explained.

Garvin said he has heard the same things from other rural hospitals, and with 100,000 doses of Moderna expected to arrive in the state in the coming weeks, he hopes he will hear something soon.

SSM Health said four of its sites in the state have been approved to start administering vaccines, and they hope to see more approved soon.

“Once we get the clearance from the Department of Health Services, we will send the vaccine to our rural communities, to our hospitals across our region,” said SSM Health Vice President of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat.

DHS said Monday they are working to approve more hospitals with about 25 in the pipeline right now.

