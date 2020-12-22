Special election date set for Scott Fitzgerald’s state Senate seat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The race to fill the state senate seat being vacated by U.S. Representative-elect Scott Fitzgerald begins immediately, with voters heading to the polls in April to select his replacement.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the dates for a special election to fill the 13th district Senate seat, which covers parts of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

The Special Election will be held on April 6, the same day as the statewide Spring Election, according to the governor’s executive order. A primary, if necessary, will be held on February 16.

Anyone wishing to run can start circulating their nomination papers immediately. They must be filed by 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Fitzgerald, who had also served as Majority Leader in the upper chamber, plans to step down at the beginning of January as he prepares to head to Washington to represent the state’s 5th District. The Republican will be replacing longtime Congressmember Jim Sensenbrenner, who did not seek re-election.

