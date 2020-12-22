Advertisement

Special election date set for Scott Fitzgerald’s state Senate seat

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The race to fill the state senate seat being vacated by U.S. Representative-elect Scott Fitzgerald begins immediately, with voters heading to the polls in April to select his replacement.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the dates for a special election to fill the 13th district Senate seat, which covers parts of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

The Special Election will be held on April 6, the same day as the statewide Spring Election, according to the governor’s executive order. A primary, if necessary, will be held on February 16.

Anyone wishing to run can start circulating their nomination papers immediately. They must be filed by 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Fitzgerald, who had also served as Majority Leader in the upper chamber, plans to step down at the beginning of January as he prepares to head to Washington to represent the state’s 5th District. The Republican will be replacing longtime Congressmember Jim Sensenbrenner, who did not seek re-election.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
New details, names released on officer-involved death in Fort Atkinson

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers address media during the DHS regular COVID-19 briefing on Dec. 3, 2020.
Evers makes pitch for COVID-19 bill by the end of the year
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
New GOP head wants earlier ballot counting in Wisconsin
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Wisconsin Capitol Christmas tree put up by lawmakers removed
President Donald Trump speaks during an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit" on the White...
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit