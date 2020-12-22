Advertisement

Specifics not clear for next phase of vaccine distribution

The first phase of vaccine distribution could last between nine and 10 weeks.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Monday the first phase of vaccine distribution could last between nine and 10 weeks, depending on how many doses the state continues to receive from the federal government.

The state is currently in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and nursing home residents, but details on the next phase, 1B, are still unclear.

On Sunday, a federal advisory panel released more guidance on who should be next in line. The recommendations included people 75 and older and front line essential workers—like teachers, first responders and grocery workers.

The specifics of who qualifies as a front line essential worker are still being worked out at the federal and state level. DHS said advisory committee have to balance multiple criteria like equity and risk of infection.

“We’ll be working both to learn more from the federal committee on their definition of front line workers and just like we did with Phase 1A, we’ll be working with our State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC),” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

Van Dijk added that SDMAC will make a recommendation to DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm. Palm and Governor Tony Evers will then make the final decision about the next phase of distribution.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Veronica Hickstein (left) and Annie Serotini (right) describe their experiences with DWD to...
State audit explains delays in Wisconsin unemployment
Police provide meals for families in-need
Madison PD, community groups partner up to provide meals to those in need
Anonymous Dane Co. donor offers $15,000 matching donation in Red Kettle Campaign
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Walmart Foundation donates $12 million to hunger-relief organization
A car flipped over in Deerfield.
Car falls 10 feet before landing upside down in Deerfield bar parking lot