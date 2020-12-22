Specifics not clear for next phase of vaccine distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Monday the first phase of vaccine distribution could last between nine and 10 weeks, depending on how many doses the state continues to receive from the federal government.

The state is currently in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and nursing home residents, but details on the next phase, 1B, are still unclear.

On Sunday, a federal advisory panel released more guidance on who should be next in line. The recommendations included people 75 and older and front line essential workers—like teachers, first responders and grocery workers.

The specifics of who qualifies as a front line essential worker are still being worked out at the federal and state level. DHS said advisory committee have to balance multiple criteria like equity and risk of infection.

“We’ll be working both to learn more from the federal committee on their definition of front line workers and just like we did with Phase 1A, we’ll be working with our State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC),” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

Van Dijk added that SDMAC will make a recommendation to DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm. Palm and Governor Tony Evers will then make the final decision about the next phase of distribution.

