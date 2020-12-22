Advertisement

MPD: Two-vehicle race in Madison ends with one in the backyard of a home

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two vehicles race early Monday morning in Madison ended when one of the vehicles drove off the roadway and stopped in the backyard of a home, the Madison Police Department reports.

A witness told MPD that they saw a white Toyota Prius and a blue SUV speeding around 3:15 a.m. going westbound on McKee Road.

According to an incident report, the blue SUV cut off the Prius and caused the car to go off the roadway. The Prius then drove across a median, through a private fence and came to a halt in the backyard of a home on the 6400 block of Toribrooke Lane.

MPD noted that the driver of the Prius was able to get out from the wreckage and run across the street where the blue SUV was waiting to pick them up.

The Prius was totaled, MPD added, and also was reported recently stolen from the 200 block of Randolph Drive.

The report did not list a description of the suspects or if there was any injuries.

