UW Madison nursing student gives free gas to health care workers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin- Madison nursing student gave $930 worth of gas to health care workers on Monday to say thank you for the work they do.

“God’s blessed us with money and so I would love to pay it forward as much as I can,” said Mikayla Srnka.

She stood on University Avenue with a sign that read “Free Gas 4 Healthcare Workers” and had her brother help her fill up people’s tanks.

“Because of COVID-19 I know that health care workers have been working so hard and I appreciate everything they do,” Srnka said.

Physician Carlos Jaramillo said he and his fellow frontline workers have been seeing longer hours and are much more stressed at work.

“It’s really touching when people are thankful for the work that we do,” said Jaramillo.

Srnka hopes to get her nursing degree and becoming an international traveling nurse practitioner.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.