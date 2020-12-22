UW-Madison offers more free community testing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin will host six additional COVID-19 rapid testing events over the next couple weeks that will be open to the general public.

The university announced the dates (listed below) Tuesday morning, noting that 20,000 tests have already been performed since the program began in mid-November.

The testing sessions will take place at Nielsen Tennis Stadium and results will be available in as little as 15 minutes, the university said. Individuals will need to make an appointment before coming and can do so at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com. The new test dates and times are:

December 22: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

December 23: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

January 4-7: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The site will be closed from December 24 through January 3.

“These free rapid tests provide another testing option for the greater Madison community and we’re pleased to be able to offer these additional days even as we get ready for a major expansion of campus testing in the spring,” interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Planning and Management Rob Cramer said.

The university recommends anyone returning from holiday travel get tested. However, it cautions that a negative test does not necessarily mean one is clear from the virus and couldn’t potentially spread it.

After the final testing event, UW plans to dedicate the site to its Safer Badgers extended campus testing initiative. Its leftover rapid test kits will be given to other UW System schools for their own testing efforts. The university does note that PHMDC will still conduct free COVID-19 tests for the community.

