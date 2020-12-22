Advertisement

Walmart Foundation donates $12 million to hunger-relief organization

FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Walmart Foundation is donating $12 million over the course of two years in the hopes of allocating funds and products to hunger-relief organizations.

The money will be given to Feeding America, which the foundation noted is the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

According to a news release, Walmart is encouraging its stores, clubs and distribution centers in the U.S. to give funding and products to organizations through the end of the year.

Walmart regional general manager Travis Bailey said they are inspired and motivated by Feeding America and were honored to help the community.

“Feeding America has consistently demonstrated a tireless commitment to helping those in need and supporting people facing hunger,” Bailey said.

Walmart added that the company donated over 7.5 million pounds of food to local food banks last year.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Veronica Hickstein (left) and Annie Serotini (right) describe their experiences with DWD to...
State audit explains delays in Wisconsin unemployment
Police provide meals for families in-need
Madison PD, community groups partner up to provide meals to those in need
Anonymous Dane Co. donor offers $15,000 matching donation in Red Kettle Campaign
A car flipped over in Deerfield.
Car falls 10 feet before landing upside down in Deerfield bar parking lot