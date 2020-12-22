Walmart Foundation donates $12 million to hunger-relief organization

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Walmart Foundation is donating $12 million over the course of two years in the hopes of allocating funds and products to hunger-relief organizations.

The money will be given to Feeding America, which the foundation noted is the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

According to a news release, Walmart is encouraging its stores, clubs and distribution centers in the U.S. to give funding and products to organizations through the end of the year.

Walmart regional general manager Travis Bailey said they are inspired and motivated by Feeding America and were honored to help the community.

“Feeding America has consistently demonstrated a tireless commitment to helping those in need and supporting people facing hunger,” Bailey said.

Walmart added that the company donated over 7.5 million pounds of food to local food banks last year.

