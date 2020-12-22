Ways to keep the winter workout routine creative

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

The majority of bikers and joggers turn to gyms in the winter months to avoid the snow in the cold, but the change of seasons does not sentence you to months on a treadmill or stationary bike.

There are lots of ways to keep the winter workout routine engaging and fresh, either at the gym or at home. High intensity interval training (HIIT) involves doing several exercises as fast as possible for a set time, running through each in a circuit before a quick cool down, then hitting the circuit again.

For example, a workout could involve jumping jacks, burpees and box jumps. Zipping through 45 second of each workout, and running the circuit three times would create a HITT workout. The key is explosive, full-body movements that are down as fast as possible for a short time increment. This helps burn calories and engage multiple muscle grounds in different ways.

HIIT workouts can be preformed at a gym with equipment, like boxes and dumb bells, or at home using body weight. And because the intensity in the workout based on your pace, it is a great workout for experienced gym goers or novices.

“It is a workout that will keep people engaged and is really quick and will work your full body,” said Princeton Club personal trainer Priscilla Peterson.

