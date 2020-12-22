Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents should expect a notification from the state to appear on their smartphones Wednesday urging them to activate a contact tracing app designed jointly by Apple and Google, and available on both iPhones and Android devices.

The app, which is called WI Exposure Notification, works by utilizing Bluetooth technology to communicate with other smartphones with it activated. If someone tests positive, they will be given a code to enter into their app, which will then send notifications to the phones of everyone with whom they’ve come in contact and has the app activated.

Apple, Google, and the governor’s office have all stressed that the app does not use, collect, or store any GPS data or personal details.

There is no requirement in Wisconsin to download the app and participation is completely voluntary, the governor’s office noted. The app will be downloadable through the Google Play store for those who use Android devices and will automatically appear in the settings menu for iPhone users, who can decide whether or not to activate it.

Versions of this same app have been available since at least September, prior to the spike in cases that occurred in Wisconsin in November. It has been rolling out across the country as individual states decide to implement it. California announced just over a week ago.

