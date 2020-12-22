Advertisement

Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app

The app does not collect GPS data or personal details
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones -- get close to one another.(Google)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents should expect a notification from the state to appear on their smartphones Wednesday urging them to activate a contact tracing app designed jointly by Apple and Google, and available on both iPhones and Android devices.

The app, which is called WI Exposure Notification, works by utilizing Bluetooth technology to communicate with other smartphones with it activated. If someone tests positive, they will be given a code to enter into their app, which will then send notifications to the phones of everyone with whom they’ve come in contact and has the app activated.

Apple, Google, and the governor’s office have all stressed that the app does not use, collect, or store any GPS data or personal details.

There is no requirement in Wisconsin to download the app and participation is completely voluntary, the governor’s office noted. The app will be downloadable through the Google Play store for those who use Android devices and will automatically appear in the settings menu for iPhone users, who can decide whether or not to activate it.

Versions of this same app have been available since at least September, prior to the spike in cases that occurred in Wisconsin in November. It has been rolling out across the country as individual states decide to implement it. California announced just over a week ago.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday...
MPD tentatively charge driver with alleged 6th OWI after driving into tree
.
MPD: Two-vehicle race in Madison ends with one in the backyard of a home
Drone, hovercraft deployed for early morning Beaver Dame Lake ice rescue
Merrimac Ferry to finish final crossing of 2020