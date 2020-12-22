Advertisement

WisDOT announces tool for motorists to calculate vehicle taxes, fees

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new tool announced Monday can allow Wisconsinites to calculate the taxes and fees they pay in order to drive different models of personal vehicles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation explained that the Midwest Driver Fee Calculator can compare the cost of one vehicle and compare the costs to that in four other Midwestern states.

To use the app, drivers will select the vehicle type, make model and year, as well as indicate how many miles a year they drive. WisDot said there is also an option to include wheel tax in counties and municipalities that have them.

WisDOT noted that the tool will show a colorful chart with the estimated annual cost of driving that car in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota.

The calculations are based on the state excise, sales and environmental taxes and fees levied on motor fuel. WisDOT added that it also factored in vehicle registration fees as of May 1.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

State audit explains delays in Wisconsin unemployment
State audit explains delays in Wisconsin unemployment
New strain of COVID-19 in UK
New COVID-19 strain found in UK: Should the public be concerned?
Madison-area school districts weigh learning options
Madison-area school districts weigh learning options
Rural hospitals still waiting for vaccines
Rural hospitals still waiting for vaccines
Scientists research new strain of COVID-19
Scientists research new strain of COVID-19