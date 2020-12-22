WisDOT announces tool for motorists to calculate vehicle taxes, fees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new tool announced Monday can allow Wisconsinites to calculate the taxes and fees they pay in order to drive different models of personal vehicles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation explained that the Midwest Driver Fee Calculator can compare the cost of one vehicle and compare the costs to that in four other Midwestern states.

To use the app, drivers will select the vehicle type, make model and year, as well as indicate how many miles a year they drive. WisDot said there is also an option to include wheel tax in counties and municipalities that have them.

WisDOT noted that the tool will show a colorful chart with the estimated annual cost of driving that car in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota.

The calculations are based on the state excise, sales and environmental taxes and fees levied on motor fuel. WisDOT added that it also factored in vehicle registration fees as of May 1.

