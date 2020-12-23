Advertisement

69 new COVID-19 reported a day after Wisconsin’s record-setting high

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after state health officials reported a record number of deaths in Wisconsin, the latest Dept. of Health Services update shows the daily total remained above recent averages.

The agency’s latest report shows 69 more confirmed deaths from complications related to the virus, pushing the death toll attributed to the virus to 4,545 people. More than 1,200 of those deaths have been reported in December alone.

The seven-day rolling-average, which smooths out the day-to-day volatility of COVID-19 reports, stayed static with 60 deaths per day reported over the past week.

Total coronavirus tests statewide rose slightly after hitting low points not seen since August. State health officials recorded 8,856 tests on Wednesday, of which 2,579 came back positive. That left the percentage of tests that were positive near the 30 percent point.

In all, DHS reports 463,594 people in Wisconsin have tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state. Over 91 percent of those people have since recovered, while nearly 34,000 cases are still considered active.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsinites begin to receive alerts for how to use contact tracing app
Once a week, teachers and staff at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie have team...
Class During Covid: Adapting to the mental health needs of middle school students
A fire at a Cuba City apartment building on Dec. 23, 2020, displaced 8 families.
8 families displaced by Cuba City fire; Police set up ways to help
Recount observers check ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the...
Milwaukee Co. spent nearly $1.7 million on Trump recount