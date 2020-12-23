69 new COVID-19 reported a day after Wisconsin’s record-setting high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after state health officials reported a record number of deaths in Wisconsin, the latest Dept. of Health Services update shows the daily total remained above recent averages.

The agency’s latest report shows 69 more confirmed deaths from complications related to the virus, pushing the death toll attributed to the virus to 4,545 people. More than 1,200 of those deaths have been reported in December alone.

The seven-day rolling-average, which smooths out the day-to-day volatility of COVID-19 reports, stayed static with 60 deaths per day reported over the past week.

Total coronavirus tests statewide rose slightly after hitting low points not seen since August. State health officials recorded 8,856 tests on Wednesday, of which 2,579 came back positive. That left the percentage of tests that were positive near the 30 percent point.

In all, DHS reports 463,594 people in Wisconsin have tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state. Over 91 percent of those people have since recovered, while nearly 34,000 cases are still considered active.

