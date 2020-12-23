Advertisement

8 families displaced by Cuba City fire; Police set up ways to help

Police collecting donations and gifts for the families
A fire at a Cuba City apartment building on Dec. 23, 2020, displaced 8 families.
A fire at a Cuba City apartment building on Dec. 23, 2020, displaced 8 families.(Cuba City Police Dept. via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight fire in Cuba City displaced eight families, including nine children and the local police department is working to make sure they are taken care of.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the police dept. credited firefighters with doing an “amazing job” keeping the blaze contained to a single apartment in the complex. Unfortunately, the smoke and water damage elsewhere in the building forced other families to find new places to stay.

Donations to help the families are being accepted at the police station. While the building is closed, there is someone there and anyone wishing to donate can ring the bell and they’ll be met at the door.

Cash gifts will be deposited into a special account at a local bank, it said. Gift cards that are donated will be distributed among the families.

“My phone has been blowing up and is a true example of what an awesome community we live in,” the Facebook post stated.

A GoFundMe is set up here.

Noting that Christmas is right around the corner, the police dept. also wanted to make the “holiday season a little brighter fore these families.” The police dept. shared the names of the children – as well as clothing sizes, listed below.

Additionally, police noted a single mother of three children may need help moving or storing her belongings. Anyone able to help can reach out to the department.

Children’s clothing sizes:

  • Chloe, 12: Adult Large
  • Billie Jean, 10: Adult Extra Large
  • Gracie, 6: Girls 10/12
  • Destiny, 10: Girls 7/8
  • A.J., 9: Boys 7/8
  • Alex, 4: 4t
  • Nova, 2: 2t
  • Nadia, 4: 6t
  • Kendra, 1: 24 month/2t

