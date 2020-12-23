Advertisement

Appeals court upholds $5.5m judgment in Madison fatal bicycle crash

Emilly Zhu was killed as as she was crossing a street on Madison’s west side in 2015.
File
File(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld a $5.5 million judgment against a driver who killed a 23-year-old bicyclist in Madison five years ago.

According to court documents, Brian Hodgson crashed his car into Emilly Zhu as she was crossing a street on Madison’s west side in June 2015.

A judge entered a $5.5 million judgement against Hodgson for Zhu’s suffering. Hodgson argued on appeal that the judge improperly allowed testimony from a doctor who claimed Zhu felt pain before she passed out. He also argued that Zhu had caused the crash.

The 4th District Court of Appeals rejected his arguments Wednesday, saying judges have broad discretion in allowing expert testimony and Hodgson failed to show that Zhu had been negligent.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

A fire at a Cuba City apartment building on Dec. 23, 2020, displaced 8 families.
8 families displaced by Cuba City fire; Police set up ways to help
Recount observers check ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the...
Milwaukee Co. spent nearly $1.7 million on Trump recount
Barrels are waiting to be sorted during NBC15 Share Your Holidays Finale in 2020.
Final days to donate, help NBC15 reach 5 million meals
Deer pushed to safety off frozen Wisconsin lake - square
Deer pushed to safety off frozen Wisconsin lake - square