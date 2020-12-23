Duke’s Mayo Bowl to not be open to the general public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Duke’s Mayo Bowl between the Wisconsin Badgers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons will not be open to the general public, the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced Tuesday.

The only people allowed into the Bank of America Stadium to watch the game will be family and friends of the teams and bowl organizer, CSF noted.

CSF said that an automatic refund for all ticket purchases through CSF and Ticketmaster will be applied within 30 days.

The foundation explained that the decision was made by county public health officials, Bank of America Stadium and CSF after reviewing COVID-19 data and guidance.

Executive Director Danny Morrison said their first priority with this bowl game is the safety of everyone involved.

“We look forward to Wake Forest and Wisconsin having a great game in Charlotte in front of their families and friends,” Morrison said.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be broadcast at noon on ESPN.

