Final days to donate, help NBC15 reach 5 million meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 is inching closer to the end of our 25th Share Your Holiday’s campaign. In these final days, we’re asking you to help us reach our most ambitious goal yet, providing 5 million meals to local families in need.

We’re asking you to go back to where it all started, Metcalfe’s Market. That’s just one of several locations participating in Check Out Hunger, a simple and fast way for you to make a difference.

“The very first Share Your Holidays was here at Metcalfe’s. Mike McKinney was here with my father. He called him up and said Tom we’ve got to do something in this community for the people in need. So he pulled a truck up and my dad and him stood right outside and people took groceries and put it in the back of this truck,” says Tim Metcalfe, the President & Co-Owner of Metcalfe’s Market.

25 years later, Metcalfe’s remains a steadfast partner in helping NBC15 collect donations for Share Your Holiday’s. Although, the way we’re asking you to donate looks a little different than it did 25 years ago.

“If you come to Metcalfe’s we have these bags and there’s a breakfast, lunch and dinner bag. They’re $9.99 and you can just pick up a slip like this and run it through the register,” says Metcalfe.

While Metcalfe’s isn’t packing those bags due to COVID-19, the cause remains the same: supporting Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin in its ever important mission to feed families.

“So many families are struggling just to get what they need for everyday food, let alone holiday meals, and this campaign will help us get food to families for the holidays and beyond,” says Michelle Orge, the President & CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

You can also choose to tack on a donation at the checkout at Hy-Vee, Pick N’ Save and Woodman’s stores. “They can give right at the register. They can add it on to their bill. They can round up, they can give a couple dollars. 100% of that goes to the campaign,” says Orge.

Donations are accepted through December 31st, 2020 and then the final tally of meals raised will be announced on January 13th during NBC15′s 6 p.m. newscast.

