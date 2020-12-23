Finance expert breaks down 2nd round of PPP

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The federal COVID-19 relief bill would provide more than $300 billion in aid for small businesses.

Stephan Mesdjin of Berdnt CPA said he thinks the new bill is a more targeted approach as opposed to a “one-size-all” for businesses. He said the PPP loans will carve out additional money for harder hit industries, such as bars and restaurants.

“You have to have reduced revenues in comparison to 2019,” Mesdjin said. “There are special rules for newer businesses that opened in 2020.”

