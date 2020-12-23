Free COVID-19 testing at Alliant Energy Center to continue through end of March

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free COVID-19 community testing will continue at the Alliant Energy Center through at least March 31, 2021, city and county health officials announced Wednesday.

Public Health Madison & Dane County noted that the the test site is a partnership between their agency, Dane County and the State of Wisconsin.

Over 333,000 tests have been conducted at the AEC since it opened in May, health officials reported, which makes it one of the most “robust” testing sites in the state.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said robust testing is one of the best ways to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“With vaccine production increasing there are reasons for hope as the New Year dawns, but we know there’s still plenty of work in front of us to help keep one another healthy and safe,” said Parisi.

PHMDC tweeted on Wednesday that unless people have symptoms after a COVID-19 exposure, they should wait three to five days to get tested.

Testing is typically administered from noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

PHMDC noted that testing is free and available to anyone five years of age and older. Health officials did encourage pre-registration in order to get through the line as quickly as possible.

The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday (Christmas Eve) and Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve). It will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for Christmas and New Year’s Day, respectively.

Unless you have symptoms, wait 3-5 days to get tested for COVID after exposure. Tons of resources to answer your questions:

➡️ Was that a close contact? https://t.co/fND6oA4Lyz

➡️ When should I get tested? https://t.co/8UFPuctXgA

➡️ Where can I get tested? https://t.co/h8vjtxmSFW pic.twitter.com/5ZL6KBTIjV — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) December 23, 2020

