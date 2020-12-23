Advertisement

Goodman Center selects new Executive Director

Letesha Nelson
Letesha Nelson(The Goodman Center)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Center announced Tuesday that Letesha Nelson will become the new Executive Director of the center.

According to a news release, Nelson has more than 16 years of experience in managing nonprofits.

The center noted that Nelson is currently the Executive Director of Children and Family Enrichment at Idlewild, which is located in Memphis, Tennessee.

GCC Board of Directors President Souphaphone Maddox said they were thrilled to welcome Nelson to their team.

“Not only is she a highly skilled nonprofit leader, she’s also brimming with warmth and compassion for her community,” Maddox said. “As we got to know Letesha through the interview process, it became clear that her values align perfectly with the Goodman Center’s.”

Nelson worked with the Girl Scouts as well, eventually making her way up to Chief Operations Officer after over a decade working for the organization. Nelson said she was excited to return to her home state of Wisconsin.

“I can’t wait to get to know each person, learn from them and help Goodman continue to grow and impact lives across the Madison area,” Nelson said.

Nelson will be replacing Becky Steinhoff, who is the current director of the center, on Jan. 25, 2021. Steinhoff’s last day will be Dec. 31.

