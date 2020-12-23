GOP leader-elect accuses Gov. Evers of ‘cherry-picking’ COVID-19 relief proposals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Senate Majority Leader-elect Devin LeMahieu said he is disappointed Tuesday that Gov. Tony Evers chose to “back away” from COVID-19 relief talks.

The representative accused the governor of cherry-picking proposals from ongoing negotiations and then releasing them.

“This is not a compromise and it is not leadership,” LeMahieu said.

Gov. Evers released an open letter Monday with several proposals for COVID-19 relief, which were broken down into two bills.

The Democratic governor addressed the letter to Senate Maj. Leader LaMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, telling them he appreciated the ongoing negotiations and based this latest bill on the places where both sides have found common ground.

Evers explained he hoped by pushing back that deadline, Republicans and Democrats could reach a bipartisan measure. However, he noted the three of them likely won’t be able to meet this week and the chances for settling on a bill are slim.

LeMahieu said that he would continue to work with Senate Republicans and Speaker Vos on passing COVID-19 legislation. He also noted that Gov. Evers is welcome to join these discussions.

Here is the full statement from LeMahieu:

“I’m disappointed that Governor Evers has decided to back away from our Covid-19 relief talks. “Senate Republicans have been working in good faith on a compromise. The bipartisan negotiations between the Senate, Assembly, and administration were beginning to show progress. Unfortunately, yesterday Governor Evers cherry-picked various proposals from the negotiations and then released them to the media. This is not a compromise and it is not leadership. “It is also perplexing that Governor Evers would double-down on his insistence of a December lame duck session on the same day the federal government passed a new Covid-19 response bill. We owe it to Wisconsin families and taxpayers to understand how this $900 billion legislation will impact the state’s response to Covid-19. “I will continue to work with Senate Republicans and Speaker Vos to pass Covid-19 relief legislation. If the Governor changes his mind and wishes to join these conversations, my door remains open.”

