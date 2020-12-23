Advertisement

Janesville PD investigate crash with injuries involving vehicle and pedestrian

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department are investigating a crash with injuries involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Rock County Communications said around 10:35 p.m. that there were injuries as a result from the crash, but did not have information on the extent.

The Janesville Police Department sent an alert around 10:30 p.m. that they had shut down a portion of the town’s roadway.

According to a news release, officers shut down the intersection of Blackbridge Road and Milton Avenue. Janesville Police said around 10:30 p.m. that traffic would be shut down on Milton Avenue from Randolph Road to Newman Street. Blackbridge Road would also be shut down from Woodman Road to Randall Avenue.

Janesville PD asked the public to avoid the area while officers investigate this incident.

The department added that alternate traffic patterns have been set up.

Rock County Communications added that the Janesville Fire Department was also at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Rock Co. YWCA celebrates massive gift from MacKenzie Scott
Rock County YWCA gets $1 million donation
Rock County YWCA gets $1 million donation
Small business relief: Finance expert breaks down 2nd round of PPP loans
Finance expert breaks down second round of PPP loans
Finance expert breaks down second round of PPP loans