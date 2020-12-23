Advertisement

Milwaukee Co. spent nearly $1.7 million on Trump recount

Recount observers check ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the...
Recount observers check ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wis. The recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin's two most heavily Democratic counties began Friday with President Donald Trump's campaign seeking to discard tens of thousands of absentee ballots that it alleged should not have been counted. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Newly released figures show that the presidential recount in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County came in slightly under budget, at nearly $1.7 million.

George Christensen, the clerk of the state’s largest county, released numbers Wednesday that show it spent $1.69 million on its recount, with nearly a third of that going to rent space for the effort.

Christensen says the county expected the recount would cost a little more than $2 million. President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million in advance for recounts in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Any of that money that wasn’t spent is supposed to be returned to the campaign. Trump lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden by 0.6 percentage points.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell released his final figures Tuesday showing the recount there cost $729,733, with nearly a third of that going to pay tabulators.

The counties are supposed to be reimbursed for their costs from Trump’s payment, but the Legislature’s Republican-controlled finance committee has refused to release any money.

