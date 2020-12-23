More than $3 million raised for Wis. nonprofits during Festival Foods Turkey Trot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $3 million was raised during the Festival Foods Turkey Trot this year and all of the money will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCAs across Wisconsin.

The company announced Tuesday that the $3.28 million surpassed their $3 million goal they hoped to reach.

Due to COVID-19, race participants could pick a route of their choice to finish by Thanksgiving Day. According to a news release, over 18,200 people and 2,800 dogs completed the event’s 5-mile run or 2-mile walk.

Senior director of community involvement Brian Stenzel said they were thrilled with the turnout this year.

“Our theme was #KeepTheTraditionAlive, and our participants and sponsors definitely did just that,” Stenzel said.

Each participant was entered to win a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek and Mary Loomis from Oconto was the lucky winner. Festival Foods also said participants received a long-sleeved shirt, free pie, a face covering and coupons.

The company added that 12,500 people choose to donate their pies to local food pantries.

