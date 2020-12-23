Advertisement

More than $3.7 million awarded to transportation for seniors, people with disabilities

Roadway
Roadway(AP Images)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Specialized transit for seniors and people with disabilities was awarded over $3.7 million in state and federal funds, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation will administer the funds to 57 public and non-profit organization who provide transportation, many of which serve small communities in rural areas.

Gov. Tony Evers said this funding helps invest in stronger, more inclusive communities across the state.

“Mobility is a basic need that helps people stay connected with their communities,” Gov. Evers said.

The approved projects include 14 mobility management projects which will help coordinate transportation, increase transportation capacity and connect people with services in their area.

Gov. Evers noted that 20 other Operating Assistance grants will help cover day-to-day costs for these programs.

