MPD arrest man accused of operating under the influence 3 times in one month

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested the same man three times this month after accusing him of operating under the influence each time.

An elderly woman told MPD on Dec. 7 that a heavily damaged car had nearly struck her when driver went in the wrong lane on Segoe Road, near Sawyer Terrace.

According to an incident report, a separate witness told MPD that the car was “throwing sparks,” one tire was gone and other was flat. MPD also indicated that both bumpers were loose and damaged.

MPD found the abandoned car and the suspect, 36-year-old William C. Maysack. Officers arrested him at a bus stop.

In a separate incident, an off-duty MPD lieutenant spotted a stolen car with its headlights off driving around 5:50 p.m. Dec. 9. MPD noted that the driver was going in and out of a ditch of speeds up to 70 mph, as well as driving in the wrong lanes on County Highways T and TT.

Wisconsin state troopers were able to box in Maysack’s car on County Highway TT and County Highway N, noting that this was a high-risk stop. MPD said the car Maysack drove was allegedly stolen earlier that day after a food delivery driver left the car unlocked and running for about 30 seconds on North Livingston Street.

In the latest case, MPD was called at noon on Tuesday to the 1800 block of South Stoughton Road. A woman told MPD that she watched Maysack drive away slowly before allegedly slumping over the steering wheel.

A Madison Fire Department paramedic reached into the car, put it in park and removed the keys from the ignition. MPD said the car was reported stolen on Sunday after the owner left it warming up on Hayes Road.

Maysack also allegedly told police that he uses heroin.

