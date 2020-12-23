MPD searching for suspect accused of injuring multiple people in hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public for any information they have on a suspect who injured multiple people, including a 6-year-old, when he crashed into two vehicles Sunday and then left the scene.

The Madison Police Department said the male suspect was driving a vehicle that was allegedly stolen around 6:30 p.m. on East Washington Avenue and Zeler Road. According to an incident report, he car crashed into a minivan and a car that were both stopped at a red light at the intersection.

MPD noted that the impact of the crash caused a wheel to fly off of the stolen car and the man attempted to drive away. The car went a short distance, with sparks flying, before the driver and his female passenger ran away.

A passerby to the crash tackled the passenger and held her until police arrived. MPD determined that the woman had been battered prior to the crash and took her to the hospital. She told officers that she only knew the driver by a nickname.

MPD said the stolen car was taken from Wisconsin Dells on Dec. 8 and there has been evidence of drug use in the car.

Anyone with information on the driver should call MPD or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

