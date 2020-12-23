Advertisement

No. 9 Wisconsin opens Big Ten play by beating Nebraska 67-53

Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis tries to shoot past Nebraska's Lat Mayen during the second half of...
Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis tries to shoot past Nebraska's Lat Mayen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison had 15 points and a career-high seven assists, and No. 9 Wisconsin overcame a dreadful start to beat Nebraska 67-53 Tuesday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Micah Potter added 10 points and 11 rebounds and sparked a key 14-0 run late in the first half.

Fifth-year senior Aleem Ford celebrated his 24th birthday with 13 points and eight rebounds to help the Badgers earn their ninth straight conference victory and 15th straight home win.

The Badgers closed the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season by winning eight straight conference games to share the Big Ten regular-season title with Maryland and Michigan State.

