Options and accessibility; testing for COVID-19

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - So far, medical professionals have performed 2.7 million COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin.

However, some people with disabilities are struggling to get screened.

“I feel very disenfranchised, I feel overlooked,” Amy Snow said.

Snow is blind and cannot drive. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 19, but it took her four days to confirm that through a test.

Snow’s healthcare provider said they could order a test, but Snow would have to drive somewhere to receive it. She did not want to infect anyone through ride shares or public transit if she was sick. Snow spent three days making calls to medical professionals, but never got a clear answer how she should go about getting tested.

“I feel like it’s a whole group that’s being overlooked whether intentionally or not and it makes you feel really helpless and sort of angry,” Snow said.

Ultimately, a friend helped her perform a rapid test; that’s when she tested positive.

The American Council of the Blind’s website lays out steps for what should happen when someone who is blind calls asking for a COVID-19 test:

· Contact your medical provider immediately. They will go through a series of questions to determine if a coronavirus test is necessary.

· If your medical provider informs you that a coronavirus test is necessary, inform them that you are an individual with a disability that is unable to drive.

· Your medical provider will most likely put you in touch with your local health department to arrange for specialized transportation to and from the testing site

An announcement from Gov. Evers Tuesday could provide another solution.

“In our state, everyone who needs a test should get a test,” Gov. Evers said. “Testing is now made even easier with the Vault COVID-19 at home testing kits. These kits will be available to Wisconsinites at no cost.”

Anyone can order these kits online. Snow says it’s about time people with disabilities find some answers.

“I can’t believe it’s going to take this long to get a test for [COVID-19], especially when they’re saying ‘get tested! flatten the curve!”

For people who prefer to get the test done in-person, there are guidelines in place to help determine where to go.

Anyone who feels sick or thinks they’ve been exposed should get tested. However, if you have symptoms of the virus, the Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends you call your doctor and schedule a test rather than using a community test site.

If you’re not sure what to do, DHS also has a screening tool on its website where you can be connected to a trained medical professional.

