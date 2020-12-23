Advertisement

Papa John’s gives slice of pie to front-line employees, bonuses total $2.5 million

14,000 corporate workers will get some extra holiday jingle
The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over...
The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over 30,000 new team members to keep up with orders.(Source: Papa John's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Papa John’s front-line workers can look for a little extra jingle in their stockings at the end of a pandemic year.

The pizza chain is dishing out $2.5 million in bonuses to 14,000 employees in the company’s corporate restaurants and supply chain, a press release says.

The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over 30,000 new team members to keep up with orders.

During its third quarter, Papa John’s reported a 17.1% increase in revenue compared to the same time last year.

“Never has Papa John’s growth and success depended on our team member’s hard work, steadfast dedication and commitment to safety as much as this year,” company President & CEO Rob Lynch said.

“In particular, our front-line workers in our restaurants and supply chain have been a constant source of positivity and commitment throughout this challenging year, enabling Papa John’s to deliver to millions of new and returning customers.”

In addition, the company said it donated over 500,000 pizzas to first responders, front-line workers and communities in need.

It also said it raised over $3.6 million for COVID-19 relief and the fight for racial justice.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app

Latest News

Paper chain at Wisconsin Capitol made in memory of COVID-19 victims
Volunteers create paper chain for each Wisconsinite who has died from COVID-19
According to a survey on race and health, nearly half of Black Americans say they will not take...
COVID-19 vaccine concerns in Black community reflect history of mistrust
In her favorite holiday inspired look, Joni Degenhardt transforms herself into a nutcracker.
Wisconsin woman creates festive makeup looks in a creative countdown to Christmas
The cold moon rises four days after Christmas, hitting its peak at 10:28 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
December’s full cold moon rises between Christmas and New Year’s
Barrels are waiting to be sorted during NBC15 Share Your Holidays Finale in 2020.
Final days to donate, help NBC15 reach 5 million meals