Prairie du Chien harbor project receives $250,000
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine grants were announced Wednesday for Wisconsin harbor maintenance and improvement projects, including one in Prairie du Chien.
Gov. Tony Evers noted that the $6 million in grants will boost economic development in Wisconsin by promoting waterborne freight, harbor infrastructure and passenger cruise faculties.
According to a news release, Prairie Sand & Gravel (Gavilion Grain) in Prairie du Chien will receive $250,000 to reconstruct and resurface a deteriorated harbor access road. Gov. Evers explained that this project will improve the amount of weight that can be held on the road, as well as increase the safety of truck traffic that uses the harbor.
Gov. Evers said that Wisconsin is “fortunate” to have this system of ports and harbors.
“We are committed to investing in strengthening our shipbuilding industry to support one of the most efficient transportation resources for our farmers and manufacturers, bolster economic development, and support good, family-supporting jobs,” he said.
The full list of grants includes:
DeLong Co, Inc. - Port Milwaukee: $1,250,000
City of Manitowoc – City Centre, LLC.: $1,250,000
City of Sturgeon Bay – Sarter Marine Towing: $249,920
City of Superior – C. Reiss Coal Company: $1,500,000
Town of Bell/Cornucopia: $460,586
Port of Manitowoc – Badger Carferry: $720,000
City of Prairie du Chien – Prairie Sand & Gravel (Gavilon Grain): $250,000
Port Milwaukee – South Shore Cruise Facility: $500,000
City of Oconto – Breakwater Park: $100,000
