Advertisement

Prairie du Chien harbor project receives $250,000

(WLUC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine grants were announced Wednesday for Wisconsin harbor maintenance and improvement projects, including one in Prairie du Chien.

Gov. Tony Evers noted that the $6 million in grants will boost economic development in Wisconsin by promoting waterborne freight, harbor infrastructure and passenger cruise faculties.

According to a news release, Prairie Sand & Gravel (Gavilion Grain) in Prairie du Chien will receive $250,000 to reconstruct and resurface a deteriorated harbor access road. Gov. Evers explained that this project will improve the amount of weight that can be held on the road, as well as increase the safety of truck traffic that uses the harbor.

Gov. Evers said that Wisconsin is “fortunate” to have this system of ports and harbors.

“We are committed to investing in strengthening our shipbuilding industry to support one of the most efficient transportation resources for our farmers and manufacturers, bolster economic development, and support good, family-supporting jobs,” he said.

The full list of grants includes:

DeLong Co, Inc. - Port Milwaukee: $1,250,000

City of Manitowoc – City Centre, LLC.: $1,250,000

City of Sturgeon Bay – Sarter Marine Towing: $249,920

City of Superior – C. Reiss Coal Company: $1,500,000

Town of Bell/Cornucopia: $460,586

Port of Manitowoc – Badger Carferry: $720,000

City of Prairie du Chien – Prairie Sand & Gravel (Gavilon Grain): $250,000

Port Milwaukee – South Shore Cruise Facility: $500,000

City of Oconto – Breakwater Park: $100,000

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app

Latest News

Paper chain at Wisconsin Capitol made in memory of COVID-19 victims
Volunteers create paper chain for each Wisconsinite who has died from COVID-19
According to a survey on race and health, nearly half of Black Americans say they will not take...
COVID-19 vaccine concerns in Black community reflect history of mistrust
In her favorite holiday inspired look, Joni Degenhardt transforms herself into a nutcracker.
Wisconsin woman creates festive makeup looks in a creative countdown to Christmas
Barrels are waiting to be sorted during NBC15 Share Your Holidays Finale in 2020.
Final days to donate, help NBC15 reach 5 million meals
Paper chain at Wisconsin Capitol made in memory of COVID-19 victims
Paper chain at Wisconsin Capitol made in memory of COVID-19 victims