Advertisement

Privacy protection for Wisconsin’s new contact tracing app

Google's explanatory video shows the security in place to protect your personal information
Google's explanatory video shows the security in place to protect your personal information(Google)
By Elise Romas
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ‘Exposure Notification’ app launched Wednesday in Wisconsin. Some people are having a tough time trusting this new technology when it comes to their privacy.

The app is designed to help contact tracers reach those exposed to COVID-19.

Medical professionals say once you download and activate the app, no one will have access to your personal information, and your stored data is deleted every 14 days.

“If I had to recall where I’ve been in the last two weeks, where I might have been in close proximity to someone, there’s a challenge in being able to do that,” Ajay Sethi, UW-Madison Assoc. Prof. of Population Health Science said. “Nothing identifying is being shared.”

Sethi added that Wisconsin’s new Exposure Notification app is convenient for contact tracers and that it’s secure.

A video produced by Google explains how the app protects your personal information, if you choose to download and activate it.

“For every phone that’s opted in, our technology disguises your identity by generating a random sequence of numbers that change every few minutes,” the video voice over explained. “Then, using Bluetooth, anytime your phone detects a phone close by that’s also opted in, the two exchange those random numbers.”

The app then sends the date and length of time you’re near someone.

“So, none of that information is identifiable, once it’s received by another phone and likewise your phone and other users, you have no idea who those people are,” Sethi said.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can report that in the app.

“Any phones that have exchanged random numbers over the past 14 days will receive a notification that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, without revealing their identity,” the video voice over continued.

The technology is useful, but Sethi said it will only impact cases, if people use it.

“Even if you don’t get everyone to opt in, that’s a tall order, I think it starts with you telling your family and friends you’ve opted in and encouraging them to do so as well,” Sethi said.

Google and Apple have worked on the app together. Android users need to download it. However, iPhone users just need to activate it in settings.

To opt into the app, click on settings, scroll down to ‘Exposure Notifications.’ Then click activate and follow the instructions to pinpoint your location and enable notifications.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app

Latest News

Paper chain at Wisconsin Capitol made in memory of COVID-19 victims
Volunteers create paper chain for each Wisconsinite who has died from COVID-19
According to a survey on race and health, nearly half of Black Americans say they will not take...
COVID-19 vaccine concerns in Black community reflect history of mistrust
In her favorite holiday inspired look, Joni Degenhardt transforms herself into a nutcracker.
Wisconsin woman creates festive makeup looks in a creative countdown to Christmas
Barrels are waiting to be sorted during NBC15 Share Your Holidays Finale in 2020.
Final days to donate, help NBC15 reach 5 million meals
Paper chain at Wisconsin Capitol made in memory of COVID-19 victims
Paper chain at Wisconsin Capitol made in memory of COVID-19 victims