Privacy protection for Wisconsin’s new contact tracing app

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ‘Exposure Notification’ app launched Wednesday in Wisconsin. Some people are having a tough time trusting this new technology when it comes to their privacy.

The app is designed to help contact tracers reach those exposed to COVID-19.

Medical professionals say once you download and activate the app, no one will have access to your personal information, and your stored data is deleted every 14 days.

“If I had to recall where I’ve been in the last two weeks, where I might have been in close proximity to someone, there’s a challenge in being able to do that,” Ajay Sethi, UW-Madison Assoc. Prof. of Population Health Science said. “Nothing identifying is being shared.”

Sethi added that Wisconsin’s new Exposure Notification app is convenient for contact tracers and that it’s secure.

A video produced by Google explains how the app protects your personal information, if you choose to download and activate it.

“For every phone that’s opted in, our technology disguises your identity by generating a random sequence of numbers that change every few minutes,” the video voice over explained. “Then, using Bluetooth, anytime your phone detects a phone close by that’s also opted in, the two exchange those random numbers.”

The app then sends the date and length of time you’re near someone.

“So, none of that information is identifiable, once it’s received by another phone and likewise your phone and other users, you have no idea who those people are,” Sethi said.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can report that in the app.

“Any phones that have exchanged random numbers over the past 14 days will receive a notification that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, without revealing their identity,” the video voice over continued.

The technology is useful, but Sethi said it will only impact cases, if people use it.

“Even if you don’t get everyone to opt in, that’s a tall order, I think it starts with you telling your family and friends you’ve opted in and encouraging them to do so as well,” Sethi said.

Google and Apple have worked on the app together. Android users need to download it. However, iPhone users just need to activate it in settings.

To opt into the app, click on settings, scroll down to ‘Exposure Notifications.’ Then click activate and follow the instructions to pinpoint your location and enable notifications.

