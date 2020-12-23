Advertisement

So You’re Thinking of Going Outside Tomorrow...

Winds gust upwards of 30-40mph tonight. Wind chills fall to near or below 0°F.
Wind chills will fall to near or below 0°F on Thursday morning.
Wind chills will fall to near or below 0°F on Thursday morning.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for gusty winds and the cold tomorrow. After a few overnight flurries, a frigid air mass sets in across south-central Wisconsin. The chilly weather lasts through the Christmas holiday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, southerly winds began to increase ahead of a major weather system. Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories blanket much of the Plains. A dry slot worked into south-central Wisconsin - allowing some sunshine to sneak in. Highs climbed towards 40°F in the breezy southerly winds. A strong low-pressure system will pass just north of Madison tonight. Winds will ramp up and turn out of the west and northwest behind a cold front. Temperatures will plummet into the teens and single-digits tomorrow morning. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will send wind chills/feels like temperatures to near or below-0°F.

The breezy winds continue into Christmas Day. Christmas Morning will be marked by a breezy wind and frigid wind chills. Clouds will remain over the Badger State while temperatures only climb into the teens and lower 20′s.

The weather pattern appears quiet for the weekend. Sunshine breaks back out late Friday and the clouds part into Saturday. Highs will climb into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s over the weekend. Another weather system passes by late Sunday into Monday. A few light snow flurries are possible early Monday morning. As of now, accumulations appear light. Cloud cover remains through Monday afternoon following a cold front. After a brief break on Tuesday, another weather system moves up from the south mid-week. There are still differences in track & strength, but a snow/rain mix appear possible next Wednesday.

