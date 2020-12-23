Advertisement

SSM Health releases most popular baby names of 2020

Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Classrooms over the next 18 years in Madison are going to be full of children with similar names, judging by the looks of the top baby names of 2020 released Wednesday from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital- Madison.

The top girl’s name at the hospital was Charlotte and the top spot for boys names went to Jack. Notably, Charlotte and some variation of the name Jack were also the most popular names at UnityPoint Health - Meriter for 2020 babies.

Henry and Eleanor took second place for most popular names at the hospital. SSM Health added that the most popular names from 2019, Owen and Grace, did not make the cut for the list this year.

TOP BOYS NAMES:

1. Jack

2. Henry

3. Theodore

4. Mason

5. Calvin.

TOP GIRLS NAMES:

1. Charlotte

2. Eleanor

3. Madelyn

4. SSM Health noted that the fourth place spot had a three way tie between Quinn, Olivia and Evelyn.

Health care workers at St. Mary’s delivered 2,070 babies through Nov. 30, including 85 sets of twins. The hospital noted that May had the most deliveries of the year, with 203 babies born.

SSM Health said they also were celebrating the release of 396 babies from the NICU.

