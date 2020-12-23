Touchless thermometer tracks COVID-19 symptoms at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A contactless thermometer is helping some UW-Madison students track COVID-19 symptoms, and the thermometer was designed and created on the university’s campus.

The idea for the thermometer was born at the dentist’s office.

“The receptionist had to reach around this poly-carbonate divider and try to read my temperature,” described Lennon Rodgers, director of UW-Madison’s Grainger Engineering Design Innovation Lab.

Rodgers said after that experience, he knew there must be a better way to take people’s temperature than the simple handheld thermometers. He went back to the lab and built a prototype for a new kind of thermometer, one that does not need to be touched at all.

All people have to do is walk up to it, put their forehead near a sensor and the thermometer displays their temperature. Rodgers said he actually used many of the parts from a handheld thermometer.

“It’s green, indicating that there’s no abnormal temperature reading,” Rodgers said of the lighted display on his design, adding, “If I were to have a temperature, it would show it as red.”

After creating the initial model, Rodgers partnered with graduate student and Grainger Lab Fab Fellow Nathan Strachen to fine-tune it.

“I had to basically make a much more sturdier version,” Strachen described.

He also connected the thermometer to the Internet. Anyone granted access can see some basic—and anonymous—data.

“How many people it scanned and out of all those, if any of them reported high temperatures,” Strachen described. He added that with more widespread use, the thermometers could be used to detect clusters where a high number of people have fevers.

The thermometers are already in use in certain areas on campus.

“We wanted to just minimize contact and any touches of surfaces as much as possible,” explained Brendon Dybdahl, marketing director for University Housing.

UW-Madison’s University Housing installed six thermometers in isolation dorms where students who test positive for COVID-19 stay. The thermometers help students monitor and self-report their symptoms.

“We knew that many of the students coming in here would not be coming here with their own thermometers,” Dybdahl explained.

For Rodgers and Strachen, they can see the thermometers in use beyond the university and maybe beyond the pandemic in schools, offices and possibly other public spaces.

“Offices in general, as people come back to work, I think it may be something just kind of getting people used to self-reporting,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is no stranger to designing tools to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been working on designs for personal protective equipment (PPE) since March. Those designs, as well as the design for the thermometer, are all available online.

