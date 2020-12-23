Advertisement

Windy and Mild Today but Much Colder by Tomorrow

Wind chills well below zero Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong area of low pressure will move through the region today. This low will generate strong wind, but very little precipitation. A few sprinkles or flurries will be possible but heavier snow will be seen to the northwest. Up to a foot of accumulation is possible in some locations. Southerly winds will be in the 15 to 25 mph range with gusts as high as 40mph.

Two cold fronts will pass through the region today. Behind these fronts, the temperatures will plunge. Highs today will be in the middle and upper 40s but by tomorrow highs will only reach the low teens and wind chills will drop below zero.

Heavy snow will be seen to the northwest today and tonight. Local totals could approach a foot....
Heavy snow will be seen to the northwest today and tonight. Local totals could approach a foot. These are the forecast totals through 6:00 a.m. Friday.(wmtv weather)

The forecast for Christmas Day shows very little improvement. Highs are still expected in the teens with single digit lows and wind chills well below zero. Partial sunshine is expected through the day.

Bundle up! Wind chills will be well below zero over the next couple mornings.
Bundle up! Wind chills will be well below zero over the next couple mornings.(wmtv weather)

A moderation in temperatures is expected through the weekend with highs returning to the 30s and considerably lighter wind.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Holiday Arctic blast - Coldest air of the season arrives right before the holidays
Potential wind chills Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning.
Holiday Arctic blast - Coldest air of the season arrives right before the holidays
Mild temperatures are expected for the next couple days. Cold, arctic air will plunge in for...
Much Colder Weather is Expected by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Winter Started At 4:02 AM
Active Week Ahead Of Christmas