Windy and Mild Today but Much Colder by Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong area of low pressure will move through the region today. This low will generate strong wind, but very little precipitation. A few sprinkles or flurries will be possible but heavier snow will be seen to the northwest. Up to a foot of accumulation is possible in some locations. Southerly winds will be in the 15 to 25 mph range with gusts as high as 40mph.

Two cold fronts will pass through the region today. Behind these fronts, the temperatures will plunge. Highs today will be in the middle and upper 40s but by tomorrow highs will only reach the low teens and wind chills will drop below zero.

Heavy snow will be seen to the northwest today and tonight. Local totals could approach a foot. These are the forecast totals through 6:00 a.m. Friday. (wmtv weather)

The forecast for Christmas Day shows very little improvement. Highs are still expected in the teens with single digit lows and wind chills well below zero. Partial sunshine is expected through the day.

Bundle up! Wind chills will be well below zero over the next couple mornings. (wmtv weather)

A moderation in temperatures is expected through the weekend with highs returning to the 30s and considerably lighter wind.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.