Wisconsinites begin to receive alerts for how to use contact tracing app

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites began to receive notifications on their smartphones Wednesday encouraging them to download the state’s new contact tracing app.

The notification will explain to people how to download and enable the app, the Department of Health Services noted, to make sure that it is installed correctly.

Downloading the app is completely voluntary, but will allow Wisconsinites to know if they’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 faster than they would normally. DHS explained residents can then take the necessary steps to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

The agency noted that the app will not use, collect or store any location data or personal information. The app uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously share signals with other people’s smartphones who use the app. This means users will have to have their Bluetooth turned on at all times in order for the app to work properly.

Once the app is up and running, users will receive a text message if they test positive for COVID-19 that will ask them if they want to notify people they have been in close proximity with for at least 15 minutes. Once the person follows the instruction in the text, all possible close-contacts will be notified anonymously.

Gov. Tony Evers explained that this app is just “another tool in our toolbox” to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but Wisconsinites still need to be vigilant.

“Now that we have a vaccine, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, folks, but we’re not in the clear just yet—we still need everyone to do their part to help fight this virus,” the governor said.

If you have not received a notification yet, DHS noted that people will receive their notifications over the next few days.

