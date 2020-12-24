Madison 2nd graders send messages of hope to those experiencing homelessness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Messages of hope are being sent to people experiencing homelessness in the Madison community.

Second graders at Franklin Elementary School wrote letters to people they will never meet in order to spread a little holiday cheer.

Their teachers tied this writing project into lessons on homelessness and the difficulty the pandemic has created for families. Some parents were also inspired by the project and sent in their own letters.

Executive Director of NAMI Dane County Anna Moffit said everyone is struggling with isolation right now, but those who are experiencing homelessness experience it even more.

“So I think something like this will let them know they are cared for, and they are supported and they will have that there to keep with them,” said Moffit.

The nearly two-dozen letters and cards will be sent to different encampments in Madison.

