President Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort

WASHINGTON (AP) -President Donald Trump has issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.

Also receiving a pardon is Roger Stone, another longtime Trump associate caught up in the probe of Russia and the Trump campaign.

The actions announced Wednesday night bring to 49 the number of people whom Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.