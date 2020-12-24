Advertisement

President Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort

The actions bring to 49 the number of people whom Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.
President Trump is asking congress to raise payments to Americans and amend the new COVID-19...
President Trump is asking congress to raise payments to Americans and amend the new COVID-19 stimulus bill before he will sign it.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -President Donald Trump has issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.

Also receiving a pardon is Roger Stone, another longtime Trump associate caught up in the probe of Russia and the Trump campaign.

The actions announced Wednesday night bring to 49 the number of people whom Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former...
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort
A deer stranded on an icy reservoir was saved thanks to two quick thinking men in Cranmoor.
Daring deer rescue: a hands on solution saves deer stranded on icy reservoir
Class During COVID: Schools work to provide mental health resources
Class During COVID: Schools work to provide mental health resources
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies
Georgia Senate campaign trail intensifies