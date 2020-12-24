Advertisement

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin extends emergency food response program

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:23 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will be able to take care of more families struggling with hunger over the winter thanks to an extended agreement with Dane County.

The $5 million agreement announced Wednesday will continue a program to connect local growers with food pantries until July 31. The initial $8 million agreement was originally supposed to expire next week.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Wednesday that this partnership will help keep locally raised goods at food pantries and help local growers struggling economically.

“The combination of this pandemic and a Wisconsin winter is daunting but thanks to our partnership with Second Harvest and Dane County’s growers, we are going to meet this challenge the way we have addressed other hardships brought about by this pandemic – bringing people together with practical solutions,” said Parisi.

According to a news release, Dane County will give Second Harvest $1 million per month in January, February and March. The county will then give $500,000 per month until July.

The county has set aside $8 million to help Second Harvest respond to people’s needs since the pandemic began. Second Harvest has also distributed 11.8 million meals, which is a 55% increase from last year.

