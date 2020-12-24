Advertisement

Tatum hits big 3 to help Celtics beat Giannis, Bucks 122-121

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) collides with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) collides with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and is called for an offensive foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum banked in a fallaway, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final second, and Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the potential tying free throw with 0.4 seconds left, allowing the Boston Celtics to escape with a 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the teams’ season opener.

Tatum scored 30 points and Jaylen Brown had 33 for Boston.

The Celtics trailed 120-119 when Tatum dribbled the clock down from 8.9 seconds before lofting a high-arcing 3 over Antetokounmpo from the left side that kissed the glass on its way down.

The inbounds pass was thrown at the rim and Antetokounmpo tried to tip it in, but he was fouled. He made the first foul shot, but bounced the second off the front of the rim.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis tries to shoot past Nebraska's Lat Mayen during the second half of...
No. 9 Wisconsin opens Big Ten play by beating Nebraska 67-53
Duke’s Mayo Bowl to not be open to the general public
7 Packers named to Pro Bowl, 6 named starters
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng...
Bucks lose 2022 2nd-round pick over early Bogdanovic talks